Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 3,566 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in AT&T by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,076 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,322,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,788 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,704 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,596,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,899 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in AT&T by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,601,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,813,000 after acquiring an additional 931,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.