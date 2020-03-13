Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 60,499 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,499 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth makes up approximately 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Equity Commonwealth worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,244,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,047,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,232,000 after purchasing an additional 688,388 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 565,980 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,997,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,714,000 after purchasing an additional 491,147 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 745,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,463,000 after purchasing an additional 398,670 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQC stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 75.91 and a current ratio of 75.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 385.36% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

