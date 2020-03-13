Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) was upgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.00.

Shares of Lendingtree stock opened at $223.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.86. Lendingtree has a 1-year low of $219.75 and a 1-year high of $434.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.54.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.42 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.61%. Lendingtree’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lendingtree will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Lendingtree by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,388,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,575,000 after buying an additional 58,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lendingtree by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lendingtree by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 635,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,496,000 after purchasing an additional 73,440 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lendingtree by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,119,000 after purchasing an additional 97,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lendingtree by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 559,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,723,000 after purchasing an additional 181,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

