LEOcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $361.00 (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. LEOcoin has a market cap of $175,408.02 and $361.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LEOxChange, TOPBTC, Bit-Z and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded down 50.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,632.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.02341974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.84 or 0.03103859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00653503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00016956 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00675251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00079570 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00026720 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00483573 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017998 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 260,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 259,946,808 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, C-CEX, Bit-Z and LEOxChange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

