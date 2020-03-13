Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2,372.40% and a net margin of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. 1,235,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,535. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $8.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $191.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. G.Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Gabelli cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.