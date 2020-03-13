Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Down 14.7% in February

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 5,320,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 891,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 16.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 90.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 59,166 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.75 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Shares of LBRT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.89. 777,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,396. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $397.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.03 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

