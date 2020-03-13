Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Bought by Weber Alan W

Weber Alan W boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 171.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,491 shares during the quarter. Lifetime Brands comprises 1.0% of Weber Alan W’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Weber Alan W owned approximately 1.72% of Lifetime Brands worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 568,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 34,618 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 407,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,202 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 33,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

LCUT stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. 48,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,140. Lifetime Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $226.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.