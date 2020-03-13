Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,109 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 3.01% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $55,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,763,000 after buying an additional 80,707 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61,307 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $4,190,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 170,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 36,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $794,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,706,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.43. 895,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,442. The company has a current ratio of 66.09, a quick ratio of 65.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $130.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. The company had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

