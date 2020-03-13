Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Position Lowered by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lessened its position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 941,159 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Limelight Networks worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,208,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 415,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 92,270 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,262,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,000,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 612,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 129,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.20 million, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.18.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

