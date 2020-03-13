LINKA 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $328,310.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One LINKA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and $328,310.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00053240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00499370 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.74 or 0.04945529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00036968 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00059049 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00018470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018054 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (LINKA) is a token. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

