LiquidApps Trading Down 53.4% This Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. LiquidApps has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $50,229.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 53.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000233 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,028,329,169 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,911,473 tokens. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

