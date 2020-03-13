Litecoin (LTC) Trading 41.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $36.99 or 0.00668284 BTC on exchanges including Coinut, Bithumb, Koinex and EXX. Litecoin has a market cap of $2.38 billion and $6.12 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00016258 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00010882 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000840 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,283,243 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

