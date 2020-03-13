Lition (LIT) Trading 46.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Lition token can now be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox, ProBit Exchange and Dcoin. Lition has a market cap of $1.29 million and $168,634.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lition has traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,487.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.49 or 0.02414615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.05 or 0.03226580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00666234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00016821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00671458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00087951 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00027687 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00489501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog.

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.