Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LYG. Redburn Partners cut Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,050,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,794,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.12. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC now owns 37,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 79,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 108,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

