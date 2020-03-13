Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 266.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,082,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786,507 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYG. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYG. Redburn Partners lowered Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

