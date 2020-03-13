Lodge Hill Capital LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,042,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,562,000 after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $39.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,150.67. 401,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,190. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $791.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,428.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,323.98. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.