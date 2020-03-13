Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.06% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the third quarter worth $174,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 21.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 19.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LORL traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.29. 991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,294. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $42.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $791.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

