Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the February 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Luby’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Luby’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Luby’s by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 28,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Luby’s by 1,093.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 87,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Luby’s by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,151,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 100,400 shares during the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luby’s stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 181,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,314. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. Luby’s has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Luby's Company Profile

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

