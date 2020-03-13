Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,540,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,786,000 after buying an additional 210,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 6,479.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,524,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,719,000 after buying an additional 3,470,777 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,190,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,218,000 after buying an additional 938,186 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after buying an additional 214,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at $56,084,000.

LK stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. Luckin Coffee has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.