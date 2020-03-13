Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.80.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,540,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,786,000 after buying an additional 210,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 6,479.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,524,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,719,000 after buying an additional 3,470,777 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,190,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,218,000 after buying an additional 938,186 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after buying an additional 214,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at $56,084,000.
LK stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. Luckin Coffee has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $51.38.
About Luckin Coffee
Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.
