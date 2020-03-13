LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $39,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 81,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $11,848,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from to in a research note on Thursday. Cfra cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.39.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.84. 8,540,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,845. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.