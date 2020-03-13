Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Downgraded by Northland Securities

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,039,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,870. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $14.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $229.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.94 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 37,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $471,481.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,073.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 201,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,420.00. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.