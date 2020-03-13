MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MakeMyTrip stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.27. 1,141,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,899,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,503,000 after acquiring an additional 601,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,914,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 7.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,216,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,662,000 after acquiring an additional 308,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 416,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 240,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,736,000 after acquiring an additional 224,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

