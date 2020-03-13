Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 865,500 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,183,000 after acquiring an additional 364,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,364,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,864,000 after acquiring an additional 142,900 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,241,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 343,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,396. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $52.13. The company has a market cap of $618.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.