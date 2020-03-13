Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 255,370 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 529,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $39,851,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 426,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,975,000 after acquiring an additional 40,156 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $55.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.62. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $90.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

