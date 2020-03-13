Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,523.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Manitowoc by 513.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Manitowoc by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Manitowoc by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTW opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $463.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

