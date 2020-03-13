MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,187,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983,684 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.54% of MannKind worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of MannKind by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 600,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MannKind by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNKD shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on MannKind in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

MNKD opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

