Mariner LLC Acquires 1,032 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 334,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 0.7% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $66,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,507 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markston International LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 42,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $171.79. 1,125,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,066. The firm has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.00. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $169.38 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.29.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

