Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,408 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $33,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.23.

NYSE CB traded up $5.12 on Friday, reaching $121.86. 5,240,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,268. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $113.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

