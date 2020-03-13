Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,260 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $44,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,986,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,466,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,103,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,041,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $231,700,000 after purchasing an additional 847,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $868,534,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $84.41. 198,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,948,197. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

