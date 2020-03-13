Mariner LLC Buys 20,446 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,446 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $47,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.15.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,535. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.