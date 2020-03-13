Mariner LLC Buys 4,095 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $48,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,334,000 after purchasing an additional 269,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,740,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,111,000 after purchasing an additional 61,650 shares in the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.19.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.25. 1,857,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,905,880. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $177.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.