Mariner LLC Buys 53,620 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $84,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,959,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,481,000 after buying an additional 123,354 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,382 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,595,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45,164 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,213,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,139,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,203,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51,498 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $6.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.84. 34,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,242. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $149.21 and a one year high of $202.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.59.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

