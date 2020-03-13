Mariner LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $34,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock traded up $8.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.25. 1,115,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,307. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.39 and a 12 month high of $162.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.01.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

