Mariner LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,034,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mariner LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $133,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $898,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,490,988. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.36.

