Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $34,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,402,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,486,000 after purchasing an additional 769,105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,186,000 after acquiring an additional 299,476 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,941,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,816,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,989,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,131,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,350. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $59.56.

