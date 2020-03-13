Mariner LLC Has $103.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $103,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,512. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.04.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

