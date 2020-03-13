Mariner LLC Has $124.62 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,895 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.3% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $124,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $7.06 on Friday, reaching $108.90. 381,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,666,689. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.71. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $99.09 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

