Mariner LLC Has $35.20 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $35,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,282,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA traded up $28.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.01. 9,929,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.87. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.41 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $253.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.04.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.