Mariner LLC Has $50.94 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,060,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $224,201,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Alphabet by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 214,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,433,000 after buying an additional 152,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.93.

GOOGL traded up $50.56 on Friday, reaching $1,162.11. The company had a trading volume of 56,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,190. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,428.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,323.98. The company has a market cap of $797.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.