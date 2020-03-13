Mariner LLC Has $68 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 497,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,864 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.7% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $68,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $13,160,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.42.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.89. 312,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,389,392. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.59 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.58. The company has a market cap of $180.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

