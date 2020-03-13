Mariner LLC Purchases 17,705 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $63,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

IJR traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.73. 83,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,935,244. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average is $80.05. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

