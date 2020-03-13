Mariner LLC Purchases 20,030 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,612 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.1% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $108,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V traded up $9.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,680,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $151.54 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.27.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.