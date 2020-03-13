Mariner LLC Purchases 22,023 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,849 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,023 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Best Buy worth $37,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 168.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.65.

BBY traded up $5.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.06. 4,209,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.08. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.39 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

