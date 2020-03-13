Mariner LLC Purchases 2,373 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Zimmer Biomet worth $38,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,476,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,432. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.94 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.16 and a 200-day moving average of $143.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.17.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

