Mariner LLC Purchases 37,247 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,247 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $90,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,750,000 after acquiring an additional 799,194 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,810,000 after buying an additional 1,311,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,347,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,063,000 after buying an additional 88,125 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,774,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,147,000 after buying an additional 226,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,350,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,408,000 after buying an additional 575,954 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,250,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,350,478. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $124.50 and a one year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

