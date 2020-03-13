Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $71,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,079,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $58.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,735.10. 2,217,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,212,391. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,991.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,840.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $868.46 billion, a PE ratio of 75.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,672.00 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

