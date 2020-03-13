Mariner LLC Sells 2,784 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,482 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 273,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $365,720,000 after acquiring an additional 102,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $43.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,158.90. 43,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,030. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,430.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1,324.37. The stock has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 price target (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.