Mariner LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $44,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $13.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.08. The stock had a trading volume of 184,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,506. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.85. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $253.68 and a 52-week high of $384.47.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

