Mark McConnell Acquires 256,427 Shares of Adveritas Ltd (ASX:AV1) Stock

Adveritas Ltd (ASX:AV1) insider Mark McConnell bought 256,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$37,438.34 ($26,552.02).

Mark McConnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Mark McConnell bought 801,933 shares of Adveritas stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$117,082.22 ($83,037.03).

On Wednesday, February 26th, Mark McConnell 1,470,589 shares of Adveritas stock.

AV1 stock traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting A$0.11 ($0.08). 1,531,915 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. Adveritas Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.08 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of A$0.28 ($0.20). The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.79.

