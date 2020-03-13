Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Short Interest Down 14.0% in February

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the February 13th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,174.00.

MKL stock traded up $10.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $958.05. 1,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,101. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.62. Markel has a one year low of $936.82 and a one year high of $1,347.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,239.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,172.15.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Markel will post 40.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,137.01, for a total transaction of $284,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,003.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,526. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth about $9,790,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

